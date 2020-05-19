Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger. Call ahead at 920-261-1150 for diapers Donations are not being accepted at this time.
Music in the Park canceled
Due to the coronavirus, the Hustisford Historical Society is canceling its Music in the Park for the month of June.
