Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 81F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.