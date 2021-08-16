GriefShare program offered
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, will hold GriefShare sessions on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 500 Welsh Road. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss.
Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare.
GriefShare is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. It is open to all denominations.
The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program.
For more information, contact Ryan at Schmutzler -Vick Funeral Home at 261-2113.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church 510 Cole St., Watertown.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Sandwiches being served
Families with children can receive a free picnic lunch three days a week this summer. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. During the summer break, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday a free bag lunch is provided. Each lunch will have a peanut butter sandwich and another high protein choice (such as ham, cheese, or tuna), fruit, vegetables, a cookie, and a carton of milk.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at three locations. Tuesdays at Clark Park Shelter; Wednesday at the shelter in Riverside Park; Thursdays at Clark Park Shelter; and Fridays at Timothy Johnson Park shelter. The meals run through Aug. 27. Summer sandwiches will be offered rain or shine. Lunches are provided by members of Christ United Methodist Church St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Ebenezer Moravian Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Farmers market planned Tuesday
The Watertown Farmers’ Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. The market includes locally grown fresh produce, frozen meat, cheese, honey, and homemade crafts. The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon through Oct. 26. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.
