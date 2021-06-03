Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts at Fisher-Barton will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Even though the outdoor season has started, the group will continue to have interested people walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays.
Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Book, puzzle exchange set
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a book and or puzzle exchange from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. There will be a table of books and puzzles outside the center. Participants can pull up in front of the building or park in the lot to look through the items. Books and puzzles can be taken home and there will be a place for returns.
