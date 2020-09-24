GriefShare to
start-up
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home will hold GriefShare Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Schmutzler Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road.
GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss. Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare.
GriefShare is sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home and Calvary Baptist Church. The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program.
For more information, contact Ryan at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home at 261-2113.
Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts at the Watertown Senior and Community Center will be posted on the Facebook for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience.
The current map on Facebook starts at Wellness Chiropractic.
The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday.
Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Car bingo set
Tuesday
Car bingo will be held Tuesday, and Thursday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required for this event and space is limited. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to secure a spot. If inclement weather, bingo will be canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.