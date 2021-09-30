Johnson Creek raffle set

Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 will host a meat raffle Saturday, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the legion hall.

Proceeds help fund legion projects.

Music offered

at senior center

Linda Chatterton and Maja Radovanlija will present a flute/guitar concert at the Watertown Senior and Community center at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

