Mary’s Room limited services
Due to the increase in COVID-19 activity in Watertown, Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., will provide diaper and wipes service only at the church’s handicapped entrance on Spring Street. It will be open Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to noon. If there is an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church at 920-261-1150. All clean donations accepted.
