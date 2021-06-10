Book, puzzle exchange set
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a book and/or puzzle exchange Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a table of books/puzzles outside the center.
One can pull up in front of the building or in the parking lot and look through the books/puzzles. Items can be taken home. There will be a table to return books/puzzles.
COVID heroes honor planned
The Jefferson County Health Department will present “Commemorating a Small Town’s Resilisency in a Pandemic” on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. It will be an opportunity to thank those who fought with the department to keep the county safe and to honor those that died due to COVID-19.
Walk Watertown map available
A new walking map which starts at Brandt-Quirk Park will be posted on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday.
The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. People can use the map at their convenience. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday.
Even though the outdoor season has staretd, we will continue to have interested people walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays.
Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.