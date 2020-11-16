Food pantry is open
The Watertown Food Pantry continues to be open and distributing food to those who need it. Hours of operation are Monday 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 2 p.m.; Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.; and Friday 10 a.m. to noon. The food pantry is located at 209 N. Ninth St., in the basement of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Entrance doors will be opened 30 minutes prior to the pantry opening. People are asked to participate in the safety protocals that are in place for both visitors and volunteer workers. For more information, call 920-390-4252.
GriefShare
suspended
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, is suspending until further notice the GriefShare that is normally held Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 500 Welsh Road.
GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss. Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare.
GriefShare is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. It is open to all denominations. The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program.
For more information, contact Ryan at Schmutzler -Vick Funeral Home at 261-2113.
Weekly A.A.
meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St. Call ahead to confirm meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
