Lebanon Band to perform

The Lebanon Band will perform its last summer concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park. The Lebanon Band is known for playing a variety of music, from waltzes and polkas, to show tunes and toe-tapping marches. The Lebanon Band Hamburger will be available. There is plenty of room at the park for social distancing. In case of rain, the band will play under the pavilion.

Mary’s Room sets open hours

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon.

Donations of diapers are being accepted from individuals at this time, as well as large nursery items such as clean high chairs and strollers.

Items must be washed and cleaned.

