Mary’s Room open

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.

Bingo games planned at VFW

Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are optional. The public is invited.

Bread and Roses open

Bread and Roses will offer a free weekly dine-in community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Participants are asked to park in the parking lot across the street then enter the church through the Ninth Street office handicapped entrance and proceed downstairs to the Fellowship Hall. The North Tenth Street entrance is no longer open.

Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.

Bereavement group offered

Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., along with Marquardt Hospice, will hold a bereavement support group Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.

The support group is for anyone who has lost a loved one and is looking to share with others. This support group is sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home and Marquardt Hospice. For more information, contact Hafemeister Funeral Home at 261-2218 or Chaplain Ray Bezanson of Marquardt Hospice at 920-285-1551 or RBezanson@marquardtmanagement.com.

