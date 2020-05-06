PEP cooperating with food pantry
Until the current pandemic restrictions are lifted, the Personal Essentials Pantry will not be open. However, the Watertown Food Pantry is cooperating with PEP in the distribution of bags which contain toilet paper, tissues, Spic & Span and soap. These are available, while supplies last, at times the food pantry is open, Mondays 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays, noon to 2 p.m.; Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. Guests do not need to be food pantry patrons. The bags are pre-packed and the food pantry cannot add items at time of pick up. The Watertown Food Pantry is located at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown.
Among the items PEP distributes to those in need are laundry and dish soap, tissues, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and brushes, as well as feminine products. Monetary or donations of these items are always accepted in the church office.
CAC meeting
canceled
The board of directors of Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Inc. will not hold a meeting this month. Their next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
