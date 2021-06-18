Bingo to be held
Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $1. Pre-registration is required. Call 920-262-8o099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to reserve a spot.
Vendors sought in Hustisford
The Hustisford Historical Society will host Founder John’s Day Saturday, Sept. 11 to honor its founder, John Hustis. Vendors are wanted to sell their wares. The sites are $15 per site. There will also be food, music and tours. For more information, call Mary at 920-349-3501 or Sharon at 920-342-0871.
Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
The Watertown Family Center will hold playgroups Tuesdays and Thursdays during June, July and August at local parks in Watertown. No registration is required and playgroups are free. These Parent And Child Enrichment playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their kids while meeting other local families. During summer PACE playgroups, parents/caregivers and children can work on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM activities. Children can learn through play, develop social skills and explore the surroundings while playing at local parks. A snack will be provided for children. The playgroups are open to children of any age, but they must be accompanied by an adult.
June playgroups will be held at Timothy Johnson Park, 1135 Oak St., July playgroups will be held at Lincoln Park, 505 Union St. and in August they will be held at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. All playgroups meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Indoor spring playgroups are held Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required for the indoor playgroups.
There will be a Talk Read, Playtime playgroups this summer for parents with children ages 5 to 18 months. Playgroup meets once a week for six weeks on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The six-week playgroup is designed for parents and infants to interact together with fun activities, songs and books. Parents will get information about their child’s development, temperament and interests while having fun at the same time. Instructor will be using Parents Interacting With Infants curriculum. It is free. Call 920-261-2459 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com to register.
There are several upcoming virtual discussion groups. Dealing with Disobedience will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and Developing Good Bed Time Routines will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20. For more information or to register, call 920-261-2450 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Book, puzzle exchange set
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a book and puzzle exchange from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. There will be a table of books and puzzles outside. One can pull up to the front of the building or park in the lot to look through the items. The items can be taken home and there will be a table for returns.
