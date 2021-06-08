Waterloo band
to rehearse
The Waterloo City Band holds rehearsals each Thursday from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. The practices will be held outside in the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join us playing “in person music.” Social distancing is accommodated outdoors, weather permitting. Stretch covers are used over the bells of wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. A full schedule of practices and concerts will be announced soon.
Mary’s Room
at full service
Mary’s Room is open for full service. Mary’s Room, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are optional. The public is invited.
Bread and Roses serving meals
Bread and Roses will serve curbside meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The cooks will prepare the meal in the lower level of the kitchen of Immanuel and volunteers will bring the food upstairs and out to waiting motorists. Guests are asked to pull up to the church on the Jones Street side going east between Ninth and 10th streets. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
