Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Registration is open for playgroups at the Watertown Family Center. There is limited space.
Playgroups are available for children five years old not in school. Due to limited space, register for one playgroup, per family, per week.
Registration forms are available at www.watertownfamilycenter.com. Once registered, the center will email participation form and COVID-19 prescreen.
Playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
The book/puzzle exchange at the Watertown Senior and Community Center has been changed to Mondays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be tables outside the center with books and puzzles. One may pull up to the building or park in the lot to look over the selections. Participants can take home one or two items.
There is a place for returns. This is a weekly program as weather permits.
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Car bingo will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants are asked to be in the parking lot by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required for the event and space is limited. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for reservations.
Bingo will be canceled in inclement weather.
