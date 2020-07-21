Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.