Programs set at family center
Several new programs via the internet are being held this month at the Watertown Family Center. The center will post links on its Facebook page. On Mondays, there will be Storytime with Miss Christina that is recorded. She will share her favorite stories and sometimes have a special guest.
On Tuesdays, Gnorman the Gnome will be exploring Watertown and it’s history. Pictures of him will be posted along with clues for one to try to guess “Where in Watertown is Gnorman the Gnome?” Answers can be posted on Facebook. Those who are correct will be entered in a raffle for a prize.
Wednesday is “The Weekly Grind’s” where parents can come together, make new friends, share parenting ideas and learn ways to strengthen their families. It is available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be posted on Facebook.
Thursday will be the Watertown Family Center Dance Party Patrol. Staff will randomly pick a different WFC family each week to do a “Drive By Dance Party.”
One of the highlights of the playgroups is singing and dancing. Fridays is “WFC Song & Dance Party.” It will be hosted on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. The link will be posted on Facebook.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. To register, call 920-261-2450.
Food pantry is open
The Watertown Food Pantry continues to be open and distribute food to those who need it. Hours of operation are Monday 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 2 p.m.; Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.; and Friday 10 a.m. to noon. The food pantry is located at 209 N. Ninth St., in the basement of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Entrance doors will be opened 30 minutes prior to the pantry opening. People are asked to participate in the safety protocals that are in place for both visitors and volunteer workers.
Family reunion postponed
The annual Nehls family reunion to be held at the Juneau Community Center June 14 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers are working on a date for later in the year, possibly around fall. It will be the first time the reunion has ever been postponed or canceled since it started in 1956. If anyone has any questions, they can contact Jeff Nehls at 920-988-8934.
Farmers market
planned Tuesday
The Watertown Farmers Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m.-noon with guidelines in place for the coronavirus pandemic.
Loaves and Fishes canceled this week
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St., is canceled this week due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Weekly A.A.
meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St. Call ahead to make sure meetings are still being held.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown.
The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people.
There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted.
For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
