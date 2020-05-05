Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Mary’s Room is a ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger. Call a head at 920-261-1150 for diapers. No donations are being accepted at this time.
County retirees will not meet
The Jefferson County Retirees will not be meeting May 12 due to the current health crisis.
Tentative plans for the fall meeting are to meet at Hi Way Harry’s on Tuesday, Oct. 12 starting at noon.
The Jefferson County retirees from all departments are welcome to join the meetings.
