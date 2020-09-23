JEFFERSON — Pretty much everyone knows someone — probably several someones — who has lost their job or had their hours slashed as a result of the pandemic.
Recently, Amy Hanson was talking with a friend who was in that situation and found themselves using the local food pantry. Even with that assistance, it was hard to make ends meet.
Doing a little research on food distribution options for people in need, the friend learned about a nonprofit organization, Ruby’s Pantry, which provides $200 worth of manufacturer-contributed and donor-supported food to recipients for $20, with no income or residency barriers.
However, there was no pickup location for Ruby’s Pantry in the greater Jefferson County area. The friend thought perhaps this was a good cause for Hanson’s church, Immanuel United Methodist of Jefferson, to get behind.
Hanson said she was only too happy to take the idea to the church’s pastor, Kellen Roggenbuck, and soon Immanuel had a committee of volunteers dedicated to bringing the opportunity to Jefferson County, headed up by Hanson and Sara Ariss.
While some churches take up to a year to start similar efforts in their communities, Immanuel’s volunteers pushed forward and made it happen in just six weeks, Hanson said.
The first drive-through distribution in Jefferson County will occur today from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park. Wednesday’s distribution is slated to be the first in what is planned to become a monthly event, with distributions to be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
“I feel like Immanuel has an amazing heart,” Hanson said. “This effort is so in line with the church’s mission, and Pastor Kellen and church members were eager to get on board.”
After connecting with the overall Ruby’s Pantry nonprofit, the Jefferson group made contact with Amy Listle, director of the Jefferson County Fair Park, to see if the event could be held there.
“We needed a big location, because we are bringing in 600 shares right off the bat,” Hanson said.
The coordinator said that Listle welcomed the opportunity, saying that this is just the kind of event the fair park is looking to host during this trying time.
The great thing about working with Ruby’s Pantry, Hanson said, is that the overarching nonprofit already has a well-oiled system in place to source the food and to coordinate sign-up and distribution.
“We didn’t need to re-create the wheel,” Hanson said.
Some 30 to 35 volunteers signed up online immediately to assist with the Jefferson County effort, some of them associated with Immanuel and many volunteering independently.
Ruby’s Pantry is offered in Dodge County at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon. It is held at the church the second Tuesday of the month with food distribution starting at 4:30 p.m.
Hanson emphasized that Ruby’s Pantry already has strong protocols in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 during the distribution, including a mask requirement for all workers on site and table sanitization between pick-ups by each individual vehicle.
Coordinators noted that Ruby’s Pantry food shares are available to everyone, with no residency or income restrictions.
Participants need not demonstrate financial need. Whether they’ve seen their incomes drop, experienced unexpected medical costs, or even just want to tighten their budgets a little, all are welcome.
For a $20 donation, participants will receive a balanced selection of groceries valued at around $200. Ruby’s Pantry is a non-profit organization serving Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Donation fees go to cover operating costs, including storing and transporting food. All food is contributed by corporate donors, and each mobile pantry site receives a slightly different selection. Offerings will vary month-by-month as well.
Ruby’s Pantry has been in existence for some 18 years, Hanson said.
The idea was originally the brainchild of Lyn Sahr, who took a group of young people on a mission trip to Monterrey, Mexico in 1997 and was shocked to witness the plight of the impoverished population in that area.
In 2002, Sahr started a nonprofit corporation to acquire donated items for the mission’s outreach in Mexico. Soon, that group had extended its efforts in its local community as well, becoming a community partner with Hope for the City, a Minneapolis-based organization that provides corporate surplus to nonprofit corporations.
While the project initially set out to collect toys, soon they had amassed a large quantity of food donations, leading to the creation of a food pantry which organizers dedicated to the memory of Ruby Flodin, a longtime Wisconsin resident known for her generous nature.
In 2009, a distribution center opened in Waupaca. Soon it was serving some 12 distribution sites across Wisconsin and Minnesota, and the initiative continues to grow.
The overarching organization receives donations by the truckload — around a million pounds a month of donated food and other necessary items. What’s given out varies by the month and what the donors have available but might include items like fruit, vegetables, meat, snacks, pizza, bottled water, toilet paper and bleach.
Food is trucked to individual sites by volunteers.
Because Ruby’s Pantry has no income requirements or other qualifications, organizers say they’re able to help many more families who might otherwise “fall through the cracks.”
Perhaps they make a little bit too much money to apply for the regular food pantry, or don’t quite meet the cutoff for unemployment benefits, but are still stretching to pay for food, utilities, medical costs and their children’s school expenses.
The food is provided by corporations based on areas where they have overproduced and have extra supplies on hand.
Hanson said as the Jefferson based group was working to get a Ruby’s Pantry distribution started in this county, she traveled to the nearest distribution site, in Lebanon, to check it out, purchasing a share.
Hanson said she was really pleased with what she received and considered it an extremely good value. One distribution yields around two laundry baskets full of food, depending on the items delivered in any given month.
“You never really know what it’ll be,” she said.
At this time, the Jefferson County site for Ruby’s Pantry is the southernmost distribution site in the state for the nonprofit.
“We are really excited about bringing this opportunity to Jefferson County and are eager to see what kind of participation we experience on Wednesday,” Hanson said.
