Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
Several new programs via the internet are being held at the Watertown Family Center.
The center will post links on its Facebook page. On Mondays, there is Storytime with Miss Christina that is recorded. On Tuesdays, Gnorman the Gnome explores Watertown and it’s history.
Wednesday is “The Weekly Grind’s” where parents can come together, make new friends, share parenting ideas and learn ways to strengthen their families. It is available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Thursday is the Watertown Family Center Dance Party Patrol. Staff will randomly pick a different WFC family each week to do a “Drive By Dance Party.”
One of the highlights of the playgroups is singing and dancing. Fridays is “WFC Song & Dance Party.” The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. To register, call 920-261-2450.
Johnson Creek legion to meet
The Johnson Creek American Legion Post will have it’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. Membership notices should have been received. Yearly dues are $35.
The Johnson Creek Horseshoe League had another successful season. There will be a legion beanbag league on Saturday mornings beginning Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. There are four teams and are planning for six. It is a six-week league. The legion is open on Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Also the Jefferson Collectibles Car Club will have a meeting at the post on Thursday at 7 p.m. The post is located at 223 First St.
