A new walking map for the Waterown Regional Medical Center will be posted on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The current map on Facebook starts at the Octagon House. The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday.

Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.

The Watertown Senior and Community center will hold a book and puzzle exchange from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. There will be a table of books and puzzles outside the center. One can pull up in front of the building or in the parking lot to look through the materials. Items can be taken home. There will be a place for returns. This is a weekly program.

