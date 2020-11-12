Walk Watertown map available

The walking map which starts at Calvary Baptist School will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday, Nov. 15.

People can use the map at their convenience; the current map on Facebook starts at Glenn’s Market. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group.

Anyone interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com

