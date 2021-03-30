Waterloo egg hunt Saturday

The Waterloo Parks Department will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday at Firemen’s Park. Participants are asked to meet at the park’s pavilion at 10 a.m. for a short introduction of the Easter Bunny and instructions for the hunt.

Age groups will be split up into different areas of the park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing. For more information, contact the parks department at 920-478-3025.

Mary’s Room has limited services

Due to the increase in COVID-19 activity in Watertown, Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., will provide diaper and wipes service only at the church’s handicapped entrance on Spring Street.

It will be open Mondays fro m 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to noon.

If there is an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church at 920-261-1150. All clean donations accepted.

