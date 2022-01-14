Loaves
and Fishes
meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set
at connections
The Watertown Family Connections holds Parent and Child Enrichment, also known as PACE, drop-in playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. It is targeted for small children, ages 0-5 and their parents. Preschool children come to the center with a family member and are provided educational toys and activities, art projects, snacks, songs/games and a story time. Children lean to socialize with other children and adults while doing developmentally appropriate activities. Weekly themes incorporating STEAM will be brought to life in art projects, activities and story time. This is also a time for parents to seek out advice from staff and other parents on child-rearing issues. Parents are able to form a network for friendships, support and problem-solving. Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Children five and under can run, jump, climb, and have fund with an adult. No registration is required. The Family Resource Network serves as a connector for families in need of resources and support. Family connections has a strong network of community partners and can connect and refer families to resources for support like housing, and food, employment assistance. Family Resource Network serves Dodge and Jefferson counties and helps build strong families with a goal of ensuring children in the community thrive in school, work and life.
Rotary Club changes location
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at the Pizza Ranch. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Bingo
at senior center
Bingo will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center. Players should arrive by 12:45 pm. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Call 920-262-8099 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.
‘12 Mighty Orphans’
movie slated
A movie “12 Mighty Orphans” slated for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center, the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage, which, during the Great Depression, went on to play for the Texas state championship. The architect of their success was Rusty Russell, a legendary high school coach who shocked his colleagues by giving up a privileged position so he could teach and coach at an orphanage. The movie stars Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight and Robert Duvall. It is rated: PG-13 and runs one hour 43 minutes.
This movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members (over age 50).
