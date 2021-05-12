COVID walk-in clinic offered
Dodge County Public Health will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be for the one dose of Johnson and Johnson. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and have a photo ID. No insurance information is needed. The clinic will be held at the Human Services and Health Department Building, 199 County Highway DF, Juneau. For more information, call the DCPH Vaccine Hotline at 920-386-4830.
PEP open
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the basement of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. In order for all to remain safe, PEP will asking workers and guests to wear masks. Guests will be asked to remain in the hallway and a sneeze shield will go across the doorway. All paperwork will be filled out by the host. If guests bring bags from home, the guests will need to fill their own bags with items passed under the doorway shield. PEP does have an ample supply of bags available and workers will be able to fill those bags, which will then be passed under the shield for guests. PEP distributes personal care items to its guests including facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, razors, adhesive bandages, and swabs, as well as household products such as all-purpose cleaner when available, dish soap and laundry detergent. A computer program, based on the number of people in the family and their ages, determines the items families may receive. Most items are available every 30 days. Anyone interested in helping PEP through either volunteering or providing financial support can contact the church office at 920-261-1663 for more information.
Grilled chicken, pork chop dinner planned
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will hold a grilled chicken and pork chop dinner Saturday at the Legion building, located on state Highway 89.
The menu includes a grilled chicken or grilled pork chop, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, bread, applesauce or fruit, and assorted desserts.
The prices at $9.50 for a half-grilled chicken meal, $8.50 for a quarter-chicken meal, $9.50 for a pork chop meal, and $6 for children ages 5-10 years old.
Food will be served from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out.
There is limited seating so carryout is suggested. The bar will open at 4 p.m.
There will be delivery in Waterloo available by calling 920-478-4300.
For more information, call 920-478-2780.
