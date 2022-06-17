Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Rotary Club
plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Farmers market planned Tuesday
The Watertown Farmers Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. Products sold at the market include fresh produce, flowers, maple syrup, baked goods, honey, frozen seafood, popcorn, cheese, sauerkraut, vegetables that are dried, pickled and fermented, worm castings, skincare products and specialty crafts.The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 25. The market is closed Aug. 9 for Riverfest. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.
Programs
set at WFC
The Watertown Family Connections will offer playgroups during June, July and August at local parks in Watertown. No registration is required. These Parent And Child Enrichment, known as PACE playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their kids while meeting other local families. During summer PACE playgroups, parents/caregivers and children will wok on science, engineering, art and math, known as STEAM activities at the park playgroups. Children will learn through play, develop social skills, work on fine and gross motor skills and explore the surroundings while playing in the park. A snack will be provided for children.
The playgroups are open to children of any age and must be accompanied by an adult. Summer playgroups will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. In June, the groups will meet at Timothy Johnson Park, 1115 Oak St.; in July at Lincoln Park, 505 Union St.; and in August at Union Park on Lafayette St.
There are several summer parenting education virtual discussion groups planned. They include Managing Fighting and Aggression at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Dealing with Disobedience at 6:30 p.m. July 20; and Developing Good Bed Time Routines at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
There are two upcoming virtual seminars, Raising Confident, Competent Children at 6 p.m. Thursday; and Raising Resilient Children at 6 p.m. June 30. For more information or to register, call 920-261-2450 or email stephanie@watertownfamilyconnections.com.
Watertown Family Connections will hold a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Sandwiches being served
Families with children can receive a free picnic lunch four days a week this summer. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. During the summer break, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday a free bag lunch is provided. Each lunch will have a high protein choice (such as ham, peanut butter, cheese, or tuna), fruit, vegetables, a cookie, and a beverage (water, juice, milk).
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at three locations. Tuesdays at Clark Park Shelter; Wednesday at the shelter in Riverside Park; Thursdays at Clark Park Shelter; and Fridays at Timothy Johnson Park shelter. The meals run through Aug. 26. Summer sandwiches will be offered rain or shine.
