Walk Watertown map available

The walking map for Walk Watertown, which starts at Trinity-St. Luke’s School, will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday.

The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group.

Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.

Even though the outdoor season has started, the group will continue to have interested people walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays.

The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday.

Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.

Johnson Creek legion to meet

The Johnson Creek American Legion will meet Monday at 7 p.m. The legion is open on Wednesday nights for horseshoes at 5:30 p.m. Friday the bar opens at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Phil Jasurda, Randy Else, Mark Racanelli, Mike Ninmann and Bob Orval were recognized for picking up the cemetery flags. Members soon will be getting renewal notices for the 2022 membership year.

