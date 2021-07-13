Bread and Roses to reopen
Effective this week, Bread and Roses will re-open the free weekly dine-in community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Participants are asked to park in the parking lot across the street then enter the church through the Ninth Street office handicapped entrance and proceed downstairs to the Fellowship Hall. The North Tenth Street entrance is no longer open. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
Mary’s Room
at full service
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are optional. The public is invited.
