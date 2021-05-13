Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be posted on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. Even though the outdoor season has started, the group will continue to have interested people walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays. Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Bingo set
for Monday
Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Participants are asked to be in attendance by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required. Call l920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID vaccine available for youth
The Jefferson County Health Department will hold a walk-in clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12-15 on Thursday, May 20 from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall, 575 W. Linmar Lane, Johnson Creek. The clinic will be set up adjacent to the Nike Outlet store. No appointment is required and the vaccination is free. No insurance or ID is required. Parental consent is required, written or verbal. For more information, contact vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
