The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family connections
The Watertown Family Connections will hold playgroups Tuesdays and Thursdays during July and August at local parks in Watertown. No registration is required and playgroups are free. These Parent And Child Enrichment playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their kids while meeting other local families.
During summer PACE playgroups, parents/caregivers and children can work on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM activities.
Children can learn through lay, develop social skills and explore the surroundings while playing at local parks. A snack will be provided for children. The playgroups are open to children of any age, but they must be accompanied by an adult.
August playgroups will be held at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. Playgroups meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Watertown Family Connections offers group discussions to talk out everyday problems, such as bedtime whining, biting, and meltdowns. It is an opportunity to talk about the misbehavior upsetting family life with a small group of parents.
The Watertown Family Connections serves as a connector for families in need of resources and support.
It has a strong network of community partners, and can connect and refer families to resources for support like housing, food, employment assistance, and transportation. It is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Rotary Club
plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Advanced planning topic of talk
Lori Partoll, medical social worker at Fort Health Care, will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday to talk about advanced planning for a loved one’s end of life wishes. It’s important to know wishes of loved ones if they cannot communicate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.