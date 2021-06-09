PEP open
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the basement of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. In order for all to remain safe, PEP will follow safety guidelines asking workers and guests to wear masks.
Guests will be asked to remain in the hallway and a sneeze shield will go across the doorway. All paperwork will be filled out by the host.
If guests bring bags from home, the guests will need to fill their own bags with items passed under the doorway shield. PEP does have an ample supply of bags available and workers will be able to fill those bags, which will then be passed under the shield for guests. PEP distributes personal care items to its guests including facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, adhesive bandages, and swabs, as well as household products such as all-purpose cleaner when available, dish soap and laundry detergent.
A computer program, based on the number of people in the family and their ages, determines the items families may receive. Most items are available every 30 days.
Anyone interested in helping PEP through either volunteering or providing financial support can contact the church office at 920-261-1663 for more information.
Hustisford ice cream social set
The Sinissippi 4-H Club will host an ice cream social from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hustisford Community Hall in Hustisford. The menu includes hot ham sandwiches, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, malts, sundaes, homemade pie, milk and coffee. The event features local cheese and meats from area producers.
