Bread and Roses offering meals
Bread and Roses will serve curbside meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The cooks will prepare the meal in the lower level of the kitchen of Immanuel and volunteers will bring the food upstairs and out to waiting motorists.
Guests are asked to pull up to the church on the Jones Street side going east between Ninth and 10th streets. Bread and Roses is operated through donations.
For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
Mary’s Room
at full service
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are optional. The public is invited.
Bereavement group to meet
Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., along with Marquardt Hospisce, will hold a bereavement support group Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. The support group is for anyone who has lost a loved one and is looking to share with others. This support group is sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home and Marquardt Hospice. For more information, contact Hafemeister Funeral Home at 261-2218 or Chaplain Ray Bezanson of Marquardt Hospice at 920-285-1551 or RBezanson@marquardtmanagement.com.
