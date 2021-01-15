Book/puzzle exchange offered
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a book and/or puzzle exchange from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. There will be tables of books and puzzles outside. One can pull up in front of the building or in in the parking lot and look through the items. Participants can take home one or two items. There will be a place for returns. The weekly program is held if weather permits.
Programs set
at family center
Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Registration is open for playgroups at the Watertown Family Center. There is limited space. Playgroups are available for children five years old not in school. Due to limited space, register for one playgroup, per family, per week.
Registration forms are available at www.watertownfamilycenter.com. Once registered, the center will email participation form and COVID-19 prescreen.
Playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Food pantry is open
The Watertown Food Pantry continues to be open and distributing food to those who need it. Hours of operation are Monday 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesday 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 2 p.m.; Thursday 1 to 3 p.m.; and Friday 10 a.m. to noon. The food pantry is located at 209 N. Ninth St., in the basement of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Entrance doors will be opened 30 minutes prior to the pantry opening.
People are asked to participate in the safety protocals that are in place for both visitors and volunteer workers.
For more information, call 920-390-4252.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St. Call ahead to confirm the meetings are still being held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people.
There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted.
For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
