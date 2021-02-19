Car bingo
set Monday
Car bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot. Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. The cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bingo will not be held if inclement weather.
Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set
at family center
Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Registration is open for playgroups at the Watertown Family Center. There is limited space. Playgroups are available for children five years old not in school. Due to limited space, register for one playgroup, per family, per week.
Registration forms are available at www.watertownfamilycenter.com. Once registered, the center will email participation form and COVID-19 prescreen.
Playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Book, puzzle exchange
set Monday
The Watertown Senior and Community center will hold a book and/or puzzle exchange from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday outside the center. There will be a table of books outside the building and can be taken home and returned at a later date. It will be held if weather permits.
