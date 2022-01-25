Senior center plans bingo

Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.

Mary’s Room sets hours

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.

Bingo games planned at VFW

Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are required until further notice due to the increase of the omicron variance. The public is invited.

Bread and Roses will offer a free weekly dine-in community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Participants are asked to park in the parking lot across the street then enter the church through the Ninth Street office handicapped entrance and proceed downstairs to the Fellowship Hall. The North Tenth Street entrance is no longer open. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.

