The walking map which starts at the Watertown Regional Medical Center will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday.
The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group at walkwatertown@gmail.com. Even though the outdoor season is here, the group will continue to have interested people walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Autism ride planned Saturday
The fourth annual Riverbend Ride for Autism will make its final stop at the Thirsty Bird in Oconomowoc on Saturday. The incorrect establishment was published in Wednesday’s Daily Times. The event starts with registration at 9 a.m. at Riverbend RV Resort and riders return for refreshments and live musical entertainment.
Blood drive Saturday
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Webster Elementary School, 634 S. 12th St., Watertown. Participants are asked to bring a mask and photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are also welcome as space allows. To register, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/watertownaug2021. For more information, go to https://www.watertown.k12.wi.us/article/507492.
Fall prevention program set
Joy Cochran of JOY Explorations, will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss tips for avoiding falls, being prepared in the event of a fall, floor transfers, helping someone who has fallen and maximizing stability of one’s feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.