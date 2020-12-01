Cookie walk canceled in Lebanon

St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon has canceled it’s annual Christmas Cookie and Craft sale held the first weekend of December, due to health concerns over COVID-19. Plans are to come back and hold the sale on Dec. 4 and 5, 2021. Follow on https://www.facebook.com/st.peterslebanon for updates. The cookie committee is looking forward to preparing for its 23rd year in 2021.

Mary’s Room limited services

Due to COVID-19, Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., will provide diaper and wipes service only at the church’s handicapped entrance on Spring Street. It will be open Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to noon. If there is an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church at 920-261-1150. All clean donations accepted.

Load comments