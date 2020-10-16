Car bingo to be held
Car bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 22 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot. Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If inclement weather, bingo will not be held.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Registration is open for October playgroups at the Watertown Family Center. There is limited space. Playgroups are available for children five years old not in school. Due to limited space, register for one playgroup, per family, per week. Registration forms are available at www.watertownfamilycenter.com. Once registered, the center will email participation form and COVID-19 prescreen.
Playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
On Mondays, there will is story time with Miss Christina that is recorded. She will share her favorite stories and sometimes have a special guest.
Wednesday is bilingual story time with Miss Meghan. On Wednesdays she shares a story in English and Spanish.
Curbside craft pickup is offered on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. The family center is offering take and make crafts. All one has to do is drive up to the door and staff will bring crafts and supplies to make at home.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
