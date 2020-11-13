Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. There is limited space. Playgroups are available for children five years old not in school. Due to limited space, register for one playgroup, per family, per week. Registration forms are available at www.watertownfamilycenter.com. Once registered, the center will email participation form and COVID-19 prescreen.
Playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
On Mondays, there will is story time with Miss Christina that is recorded. She will share her favorite stories and sometimes have a special guest. Wednesday is bilingual story time with Miss Meghan. On Wednesdays she shares a story in English and Spanish.
Curbside craft pickup is offered on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. The family center is offering take and make crafts. All one has to do is drive up to the door and staff will bring crafts and supplies to make at home.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Senior book,
puzzle exchange
The Watertown Senior & Community Center will be holding a Book and/or Puzzle Exchange on Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a table of books/puzzles outside. Participants can pull up in front of the building or in the parking lot and look through the books/puzzles.
People may feel free to take home one or two at a time. They may also return books/puzzles to the center. There will be a place for returns.
The center will do this program weekly on Wednesdays, as weather permits.
Car bingo set for coming week
Car Bingo will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center parking lot.
Please arrive by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required for this event and space is limited.
Call 920-262-8099 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to secure a spot. If there is inclement weather, bingo will not be held.
Mary’s Room changes service
Due to the increase in COVID 19 activity in Watertown, Mary’s Room will be going back to diaper and wipes service only at the handicapped entrance off Spring Street starting Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The hour will be Mondays 1-2.m., Wednesdays 5-6p.m., and Fridays 11a.m. -noon
If you have an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church number: 920-261-1150
Holiday Shoppe goes to curbside
The weekly Saturday Rectory Holiday Shoppe at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been converted to curbside pick-up only beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, until Watertown moves to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 Health Department Report.
Hours will remain 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Order forms, photos, and more information is available at stpaulswt.org or on the church Facebook page. For more information or phone orders, please call 261-1150 and leave a message.
McFarland to meet with public
The Watertown Senior & Community Center will be hosting a meet and greet with Watertown’s Mayor Emily McFarland on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Mayor Emily McFarland will be discussing road construction, city budgets, city ordinances and other topics.
The public is welcome to attend.
