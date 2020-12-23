PEP has holiday hours
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the basement of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown, will not be open due to the holiday Thursday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 31.
Starting in January 2021, PEP hopes to continue being open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
PEP distributes personal care items as well as household products such as all-purpose cleaner when available, dish soap and laundry detergent.
Advent church services listed
The Watertown Advent Christian Church will have two services Christmas Eve, Wednesday. There will be a Christmas story with scripture and music services at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with open communion for all and candlelight. The church is located at 213 S. Eighth St., Watertown.
German service set at St. Mark’s
More than 165 years of Christmas celebration in the German language will continue at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Sixth St., at 10 a.m. Thursday with this year’s German Christmas Eve service. The sermon will celebrate “Uns ist ein Kind geboren” (To Us a Child is Born) on the basis of Isaiah 9:6-7. German liturgy and Germany hymns will accompany the worship. Pastor Karl Walter will officiate.
Live nativity set tonight
The Lake Mills United Methodist Church will have a live nativity from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, at the church, 271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills. It will be a quiet still life of the Bethlehem stable scene remember the birth of Jesus. Guest are invited to slowly drive by the lighted scene or park in the church parking lot and walk past.
St. John sets services
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 304 N. Sixth St., Watertown, will hold two Christmas Eve candelight services, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A different Christmas Day service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday to celebrate the birth of the Savior.
A New Year’s Eve service will be held at 6 p.m.
All are reminded to wash hands and wear masks.
