Walk Watertown map available
The walking walking map which starts at the Watertown Regional Medical Center will be posted on the Facebook for the Senior and Community Center will be posted on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The current map on Facebook is the Senior and Community Center route.
The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. Even though the outdoor season has started, interested people will continue to walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Waterloo summer concert to begin
The Waterloo Parks Department annual summer concert season begins at 6 p.m. tonight with a performance by Jage Nichols with Sam Battenberg opening at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the free event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.