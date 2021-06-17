Walk Watertown map available

The walking map which starts at Immanuel Church will be on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. Even though the outdoor season has started, the group will continue to have interested people  walk in small groups at their convenience instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays. People can use the map at their convenience.  The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.

