Caring Crafters to meet Tuesday

The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.

Madison College plans talk

Madison College in Watertown is planning a talk from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22. The “Let’s Talk in Watertown” is an effort to learn how it can help residents meet their goals. It will be a night of food, community and conversation. It will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.

PEP open Thursdays

The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.

