The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will host Harry and Cindee Lenius on Mondays during May to teach participants how to play the card game wizard. The sessions will be held Monday, and May 16 and 23 at 1 p.m. Participants will be taught about tricks, bidding and the jesters and wizards.
Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Rotary Club plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Funeral
planning offered
Claudia Murray of Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. at 1 p.m. Tuesday. She will discuss funeral planning and pre-panning for any age. Tips will be offered on ways to save money by pre-planning a funeral. Participants will learn what is involved in making funeral arrangements and she will also talk about writing an obituary.
Programs
set at WFC
The Watertown Family Connections will offer playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. held in the Talk/Read/Play Center at the library. To register, click on www.watertownfamilyconnections.com. Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Open gym sessions will run through May and then will start back up again in September. No registration is required. Park playgroups will be held June through August. No registration is required. Each month on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. will be held at the following parks: June, Timothy Johnson Park, July, Lincoln Park, and August at Union Park. The WFC will hold its annual brat fry at Glenn’s Market May 13 and May 14. One can order brats in person or pace orders ahead of time and have them delivered. Volunteers are needed for the brat fry. Flower coupons are available at the WFC for the Watertown Green House. The flower sale goes through May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.