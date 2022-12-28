Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire

Authorities have not yet formally released the names of the deceased in the Dec. 9 Watertown fire but through multiple publicly available sources and their individual obituaries, The Daily Times is identifying the victims.
They are Nevayah Weber, 10; Kraig G. Arenz III, 15; and Jaelyn Arenz, 18.
Nevayah V. Weber was born on Dec. 14, 2011 in Watertown to Shannon (Rundquist) Arenz and Bryan Weber.
Nevayah was in the fifth grade at Webster Elementary School in Watertown, according to her obituary from Hafemeister Funeral Home.
Nevayah’s favorite color was purple. Her favorite foods were macaroni and cheese and egg sandwiches. She loved her siblings, roller skating, playing Minecraft with her brother, shopping with mom and sleepovers. Her passion was horses.
Nevayah’s brother, Kraig G. Arenz III, was born on Aug. 7, 2007 in Watertown to Shannon (Rundquist) and Kraig Arenz.
Kraig was a sophomore at Watertown High School, according to his obituary from Hafemeister Funeral Home.
His favorite colors were blue, black and red. His favorite foods to eat were burgers and lasagna. He loved his siblings, anything with a motor, playing Xbox, mud trucks, fast cars and car shows. His passion was welding with his uncle, Shane.
Nevayah and Kraig’s older sister, Jaelyn N. Arenz, was born on Nov. 4, 2004 in Oconomowoc to Shannon (Rundquist) and Kraig Arenz.
She was a senior at Discovery Academy through Watertown Unified School District.
Her favorite colors were lime green and teal. She loved her siblings, butterflies, pigs, mud trucks, fast cars and car shows. Her passion was jam skating.
Jaelyn’s favorite foods were sushi and shrimp alfredo, according to her obituary from Hafemeister Funeral Home.
The fatal fire occurred about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 100 block of Western Avenue. Emergency responders arrived about 12:36 a.m. to find the house engulfed with victims still inside. They attempted a rescue, but were beaten back by heat and flames.
Officials with the State Fire Marshal, Dodge and Jefferson county sheriffs’ departments are assisting in the investigation.
Authorities have not yet offered a possible explanation for the cause of the blaze.Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said Dec. 12 officials have not ruled out any possible cause of the fire.
There will be a memorial fundraiser for the three victims from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., Watertown.
The featured film is “Fast and Furious 9: The Final Saga.” Admission is $5.
There will also be a raffle for prizes and special gift baskets. The tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.
All proceeds from this event will be donated to the family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.