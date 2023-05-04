Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) understood the importance of bringing stability to their Pain Management Clinic with full-time providers. That’s why they’re excited to announce that Dr. Philip Conrardy, and nurse practitioner Jeanne Denk have started and are ready to see patients.
To supplement these new providers, they are also excited to announce the Pain Management Clinic has moved down the hall and into a larger space.
The new full-time providers allow WRMC to keep the pain management clinic open more often and for longer hours. The new schedule will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
“The addition of providers who will be in Watertown on a full-time basis helps shorten the wait time for patients who need to be seen,” said Watertown Regional Medical Center Specialty Services Director Gina Novotny. “The extended space gives us the ability to see more patients, perform more procedures, and has a dedicated room for recovery.”
Dr. Conrardy is Watertown Regional Medical Center’s new director of pain management. He is double board-certified in both pain management and anesthesiology and has practiced interventional pain management for over 30 years. His clinical interests include state of the art interventional pain management procedures as well as regenerative medicine procedures of the joints and spine. He provides a comprehensive multiple disciplinary approach to provide individualized pain care plans for his patients.
“I enjoy building relationships with my patients and developing individualized treatment plans using cutting edge technology and alternative options,” said Dr. Conrardy. “By using techniques that are high tech and low risk, I aim to help my patients achieve an increase in their daily function and range of motion and help restore their ability to be as pain free as possible. I want them to be able to live life to the fullest and return to creating memories with their families and friends.”
Jeanne Denk, APNP, is an empathetic nurse practitioner who is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She brings over 10 years of experience diagnosing, evaluating, and treating acute and chronic medical conditions. She is passionate about providing quality care and collaborating with patients and all members of the healthcare team to provide optimal care and restore function.
The new state of the art pain management clinic is located at 125 Hospital Drive on the first floor of the hospital. If you suffer from chronic pain like neck, back, joint, muscle, fibromyalgia, arthritis, or headache pain, we want to provide you with the best possible treatment options available.
Advanced pain management treatment options, including radio frequency ablation, spinal cord stimulator, and other interventional spine, joint injects or regenerative medicine options.
To see a pain management provider, you need a referral from another provider. This could be your primary care provider or a specialty provider like an orthopedic surgeon or general surgeon. If you don’t have a primary care provider but are suffering from chronic pain, you can find one that fits your needs by visiting watertownregional.com and using the ‘Find a Doctor’ feature.
If you are currently on the schedule for pain management or if you have been waiting to see a provider, we will work with you to schedule an appointment with one of our new providers. If you’ve been seen at the pain management clinic in the past and would like to reestablish your care with the new providers, call 920-262-4450 and we can help answer any questions you may have.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.