JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse.
The City of Jefferson received the Connect Communities Best Revitalization Initiative — Over 5,000 Population Award for their Streetscape Project Initiative completed in Fall of 2022.
This project included:
· Decorative up-lighting on our pedestrian bridge over the Rock River
· Digital kiosk information center
· Reconstructed sidewalks and crosswalks with brick pavers
· Updated trash cans, planters, and bike lock ups on Main Street
· A mural for the side of city hall
· Removal and replacement of trees and tree grates along the Main Street sidewalks
· Lights surrounding the trees
· Resurfaced alleyway adjacent to Main Street
“We are very pleased and honored to receive the downtown streetscape beautification award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag. “The goal of this project is to keep the historic downtown business core sustainable and to maintain it as the political, commercial, and cultural heart of the city. The project was made possible only with collaboration from a large number of stakeholders including the chamber of commerce, business owners, property owners and residents living downtown.”
Other projects honored Friday include business and community development initiatives, historic preservation, community celebration and revitalization success stories from communities across Wisconsin.
“It is such an honor to have our city recognized along with other unique initiatives across the state,” said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Megan Cooper. “This shows us that Jefferson is moving in a positive direction, along with some of our neighboring communities like Watertown and Lake Mills, both of which also had award winners. Hearing about these other projects has given me plenty of inspiration on what more can be done to continue this forward momentum.”
