Watertown Riverfest adds video wall, collects past photos and opens sponsorships
The two new screens for Riverfest are each 9-feet-high and 14-feet-wide and support high-resolution video in the popular 16:9 display format.

Watertown’s Riverfest Committee members recently announced that large “video walls” will be added to both sides of the stage for the August 10-13 event.

“We’ve been looking for something new that lets our bands and sponsors communicate to the 30,000 people who attend every year,” said Riverfest President Jonathan Lampe. “ProLine Entertainment came through with two eye-popping video screens that display whatever we can put on a laptop. This opens the door to band videos, promotions for upcoming acts, paid advertisements and even live video down the road.”

