Watertown Riverfest adds video wall, collects past photos and opens sponsorships

Watertown’s Riverfest Committee members recently announced that large “video walls” will be added to both sides of the stage for the August 10-13 event.
“We’ve been looking for something new that lets our bands and sponsors communicate to the 30,000 people who attend every year,” said Riverfest President Jonathan Lampe. “ProLine Entertainment came through with two eye-popping video screens that display whatever we can put on a laptop. This opens the door to band videos, promotions for upcoming acts, paid advertisements and even live video down the road.”
The two new screens are each 9-feet-high and 14-feet-wide and support high-resolution video in the popular 16:9 display format. They will be used every day to encourage people to watch upcoming bands, participate in events, visit the festival sponsors, buy the goods and services available on the grounds and enhance the experience during performances. They will also be used to show scenes of past Riverfests through the eyes of past attendees.
“We want people to come back with the friends and family they used to come with in the past,” Lampe said. “To encourage that we just put up a Facebook post asking people to send in their favorite photo taken at Riverfest along with the year it was taken and who else is in the picture. We’ll put the best ones up on the screens at the festival and let everyone enjoy some old memories as they make new ones.”
Sponsors interested in putting their message in front of attendees are encouraged to contact marketing executive Robin Kaufmann or festival relations coordinator Meredith Degner at marketing@watertownriverfest.com to get details and pricing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.