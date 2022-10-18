Watertown Regional Medical Center recently announced the addition of electrophysiology to the services it provides at the heart and vascular clinic. Dr. Marcie Berger is a board-certified electrophysiologist who is available for appointments in Watertown.

Electrophysiology is the study of the electrical patterns of the heart and an electrophysiologist is a doctor who specializes in treating cardiac problems related to those patterns. This is different than a cardiologist or interventional cardiologist who focuses on the mechanical function of the heart.

