The Watertown Police Department will undergo an onsite assessment to verify it meets professional standards.
Administered by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
The Watertown Police Department has been accredited since 2013.
“Accreditation is a process whereby an agency is evaluated on its adherence and compliance with prescribed standards,” said Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen. “To give an example, WILEAG has a section that deals with mobile/wearable video recorders. All officers at the Watertown Police Department are issued their own body camera.”
The department needs to show compliance with WILEAG standards, specifically that the department has the policies in place that cover circumstances requiring system activation and deactivation, data security and access and data storage and retention, Olsen added.
“A group of assessors will view our policy to ensure it complies with their standards,” Olsen said. “We also need to demonstrate proof of compliance with our policy and WILEAG standards. For example, for circumstances requiring system activation, police reports are provided, highlighting the area where the officer makes mention that their body camera was activated. A screenshot could be used to show that the officer entered their body camera video into evidence.
“This is just a couple of examples of how we would demonstrate how not only do we have a policy, but here is what we do to follow it,” he said.
The Watertown Police Department is one of approximately 50 accredited law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin. The state has more than 500 law enforcement agencies, Olsen said.
“We are required to demonstrate compliance with WILEAG standards every three years,” Olsen said. “A group of three assessors will be at our department for a few days next week to comb through our files, tour the police department, interview personnel, do ride-alongs and take comments from the public.”
Olsen said all assessors are law enforcement personnel.
“Being accredited allows you to visit other departments to see how they conduct business,” Olsen said. “Although we all must follow the same standards, it’s a good opportunity to network and steal some ideas from other departments.”
Agency employees and the public can call 920-206-4217 between 1 and 3 p.m. April 12 to offer feedback. Comments will be taken by the WILEAG Assessment Team assigned to the assessment.
Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and required to address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards. A copy of the standards is available online at www.wileag.infor/full-accreditation.html.
Anyone can submit written comments about the Watertown Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation by sending them via mail to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG), P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53209. Written comments can also be submitted by email to executive.director@wileag.info.
